cape-coral-daily-breeze.com | News, sports, community info. - Cape Coral Daily Breeze

February 1, 2017

Local News

Former Cape resident victim in double homicide in New Hampshire

February 1, 2017 A former Cape Coral resident died early Sunday morning in New Hampshire in what investigators say was a double homicide. The body of Christine Sullivan, 48, was discovered in a residence in Farmington by police responding to a 3 a.m. emergency call. more »»


Top Headlines Poll

  1. It’s about time; glad to see it, hope it’s money well spent.
  2. The expenditure is premature. I would have liked to see a proposal actually come forward first.
  3. The majority landowners should fund the expense of development exploration, not city taxpayers.
  4. The city should not be involved.
  5. Other.
New Residents Club of Cape Coral

June 27, 2014 Dear New Residents Club, Before I moved to Cape Coral last spring, 2013 – I lived for nearly 34 years in Kansas. more »

NARFE 02-01

The Cape Coral Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), whose mission is to protect the earned rights and benefits of America's active and retired federal workers, meets at 4 p.m. more »


Cape Coral Daily Breeze

