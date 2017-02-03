|
cape-coral-daily-breeze.com | News, sports, community info. - Cape Coral Daily Breeze
February 3, 2017
Local News
What's Hot
Multimedia
Sailing Singles happy hour 02-03
Sailing Singles of Southwest Florida meet for happy hour at 5 p.m., the first Friday of each month, at the Upper deck of Matanzas Inn (under the Fort Myers Beach bridge), have dinner after. The general meeting is held the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. more »
|
Newspaper Links
Cape Coral Breeze Subscriptions
1.
Cape Coral Breeze - Cape Coral - Friday only - Mail
starting at $6.00
2.
Cape Coral Breeze - Cape Coral - Wednesday and Friday each week - Mail
starting at $8.00
3.
Cape Coral Breeze - Lee County - Wednesday and Friday each week - Mail
starting at $20.00
Latest Video