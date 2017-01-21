|
cape-coral-daily-breeze.com | News, sports, community info. - Cape Coral Daily Breeze
January 21, 2017
Local News
What's Hot
Multimedia
Democratic Club of Cape Coral 01-21
The Democratic Club of Cape Coral meets the third Saturday of the month, 12:30 p.m. for social time, at 1 p. more »
|
Newspaper Links
Cape Coral Breeze Subscriptions
1.
Cape Coral Breeze - Cape Coral - Friday only - Mail
starting at $6.00
2.
Cape Coral Breeze - Cape Coral - Wednesday and Friday each week - Mail
starting at $8.00
3.
Cape Coral Breeze - Lee County - Wednesday and Friday each week - Mail
starting at $20.00
Latest Video