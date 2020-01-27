Local wrestling squads compete in Wolfpack duals

Saturday

Wrestling

Wolfpack Duals

at South Fort Myers HS

Group A: 1. Fort Pierce Central, 2. Island Coast, 3. Cape Coral, 4. Dunbar, 5. Imagine School North Port, 6. SW Florida Christian.

Island Coast d. Cape Coral 42-28; Cape Coral d. SW Florida Christian 63-12, Island Coast d. Dunbar 54-18, Cape Coral d. Dunbar 54-22, Island Coast d. Imagine School 54-24, Fort Pierce Central d. Island Coast 54-18, Cape Coral d. Imagine School 34-27, Fort Pierce Central d. Cape Coral 60-24, Island Coast d. SW Florida Christian 48-16.

Group B: 1. Fort Myers, 2. Riverdale B, 3. Port St. Lucie, 4. Immokalee, 5. William Raines, 6. North Fort Myers.

Raines d. North Fort Myers 36-30, Port St.Lucie d. North Fort Myers 42-6, Riverdale B d. North Fort Myers 81-0, Immokalee d. North Fort Myers 48-24, Fort Myers d. North Fort Myers 75-4.

Group C: 1. Riverdale, 2. Apopka, 3. Cypress Lake, 4. Port Charotte, 5. Westminster Christian, 6. LaBelle.

Group D: 1. Bonita Springs, 2. South Fort Myers, 3. Oasis, 4. Lely, 5. Evangelical Christian.

South Fort Myers d. Oasis 47-16. Oasis d. Evangelical Christian 42-22. Bonita Springs d. Oasis 47-35, Oasis bye round 4, Oasis d. Lely 42-30.

Group E: 1. Heritage, 2. Braden River, 3. Lemon Bay, 4. East Lee County, 5. Belen Jesuit, 6. Gulf Coast.

Group F: 1. Lakewood Ranch, 2. Naples. 3, Wiregrass Ranch, 4. Ida Baker, 5. Lehigh, 6. Estero.

Naples d. Ida Baker 42-39, Ida Baker d. Lehigh Senior 48-34, Ida Baker d. Estero 60-17, Lakewood Ranch d. Ida Baker 65-15. Wiregrass Ranch d. Ida Baker 42-32.

Champ A: 1. Lakewood Ranch, 2. Fort Pierce Central, 3. Riverdale B, 4. Bonita Springs.

Champ B: 1. Riverdale, 2. Braden River, 3. Island Coast, 4. Lehigh.

Rivedale d. Island Coast 64-12, Braden River d. Island Coast 67-12, Island Coast d. Lehigh 42-30.

Champ C: 1. Fort Myers, 2. Heritage, 3. Apopka, 4. Wiregrass Ranch.

Championship Finals: 1. Riverdale, 2. Fort Myers, 3. Lakewood Ranch.

Consolation A: 1. Fort Pierce Central, 2. Heritage, 3. Braden River.

Consolation B: 1. Apopka, 2. Island Coast, 3. Riverdale B.

Apopka d. Island Coast 58-24. Island Coast d. Riverdale 42-34.

Consolation C: 1. Lehigh, 2. Wiregrass Ranch, 3. Bonita Springs.

Red: 1. Cypress Lake, 2. Lemon Bay, 3. Port St. Lucie, 4. Cape Coral, 5. South Fort Myers, 6. Oasis.

Lemon Bay d. Cape Coral 54-24, South Fort Myers d. Oasis 42-24, Cape Coral d. South Fort Myers 48-30, Port St. Lucie d. Oasis 60-21, Cape Coral d. Oasis 40-33, Lemon Bay d. Oasis 64-12, Cypress Lake d. Oasis 60-22, Cape Coral d. Cypress Lake 54-24, Port St. Lucie 42, Cape Coral 26.

Black: 1. East Lee County, 2. Ida Baker, 3. Immokalee, 4. Port Charlotte, 5. Lely, 6. Imagine School North Port.

Ida Baker d. Imagine School 47-36, Ida Baker d. Immokalee 52-18, Ida Baker d. Port Charlotte 37-36, Ida Baker d. Lely 39-15, East Lee County d. Ida Baker 42-36.

White: 1. Westminster, 2. Raines, 3. Naples, 4. Belen Jesuit, 5. Dunbar, 6. Evangelical Christian.

Gray: 1. LaBelle, 2. North Fort Myers, 3. SW Florida Christian, 4. Estero, 5, Gulf Coast.

Labelle d. North Fort Myers 42-18. North Fort Myers d. Gulf Coast 30-18, Estero d. North Fort Myers 27-6, North Fort Myers bye round 4, North Fort Myers d. SW Florida Christian 36-30.

Girls basketball

Valrico Bloomingdale 58, Bishop Verot 31: Catie Reszel scored 14 points for the Vikings (6-17) in the Play4Kay Shootout in Tampa. Verot is home for its final two regular-season gams, against Community School of Naples on Wednesday and Friday versus Southwest Florida Christian.

Friday

Boys soccer

District tournaments

Class 5A-11: Cape Coral earned the top seed and a first-round bye. That first round, on Feb. 3, will have Port Charlotte at Ida Baker, with the winner advancing to face the Seahawks on Feb. 5. Also on Feb. 3, North Fort Myers plays at No. 2 seed South Fort Myers, and Island Coast travels to Cypress Lake. The North-South winner faces the IC-Cypress winner on Feb. 5. The semifinal winners meet Feb. 7 at the highest remaining seed.

District 4A-8: It's no surprise that Mariner will be the top seed in this district, with LaBelle the second seed. Both earn first-round byes. The Jan. 31 first-round matches pit Sarasota Booker and Desoto County, with the winner advancing to play at Mariner on Feb. 5. The other first-round matchup, Bradenton Bayshore at Lemon Bay, will determine LaBelle's semifinal opponent. Championship night is Feb. 7.

Class 3A-8: Bishop Verot is the top seed for the tournament, which begins Jan. 30. Both the Vikings and second-seeded Gateway Charter get first-round byes. The first round match-ups are Oasis at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney, with the winner playing at Bishop Verot on Feb. 4. Gateway Charter will take on the winner of the Jan. 30 match between Bonita Springs and Sarasota Military. The district final is Feb. 6 at the highest seed remaining.

Friday's matches

Bishop Verot 2, North Fort Myers:1: The 6-8-1 Vikings slipped past 2-16-1 North. The Red Knights are idle until the District 5A-11 tournament, while Verot takes on First Baptist Academy on Tuewday.

LaBelle 6, Island Coast 2: The Gators (4-11-2) are home with Cypress Lake on Monday.

Cape Coral 3, Golden Gate 3 (tie): Adriel Gomez scored twice, and Juan Parra had a goal and assisted on both of Gomez's tallies. The Seahawks stand at 14-4-4 after Friday's draw. Cape is home Tuesday against Naples, the third-ranked 5A team in Florida and highest-ranked in Southwest Florida, in the Seahawks' regular-season finale.

Girls soccer

District tournaments

District 5A-11: The top seed is North Fort Myers, which will wait for the winner of the Feb. 4 match between Cypress Lake and Port Charlotte. Other first-round pairings include Island Coast at second-seeded Ida Baker, and South Fort Myers at No. 3 Cape Coral. Semifinals are Feb. 5, and the championship is Feb. 7.

District 4A-8: Mariner is the second seed behind Lemon Bay, and will take on the winner of the Jan. 30 match between Sarasota Booker and LaBelle. Lemon Bay gets either Desoto or Bradenton Bayshore in the Feb. 4 semifinals. The district title will be determined Feb. 6.

District 3A-8: Sarasota Cardinal Mooney and Bishop Verot are seeded 1-2, and get first-round byes. That first round is Jan. 29. Mooney gets the winner of Sarasota Military and Bonita Springs, and the Vikings will face either Gateway Charter or Oasis in the Feb. 3 semifinals. The final is set for Feb. 6.

Friday's matches

Cape Coral 2, Golden Gate 1: The Seahawks (9-7) play East Lee County on Monday at home.

Mariner 5, Palmetto Ridge 0: The Tritons are 11-5-1 after Friday's shutout win, led by Sierra Ingram. Mariner is at Estero on Tuesday.

North Fort Myers 4, Bishop Vereot 1: Kendal Gargulia scored for the Vikings (6-7-2). The Red Knights (11-2-2) play their regular-season finale Tuesday at Venice. Bishop Verot is home Tuesday to face First Baptist Academy to end the regular season.

Girls basketball

Bishop Verot 70, Evangelical Christian 30: Catie Reszel scored 21 points and Addison Potts as the Vikings cruised to a 4-0 mark in Private 8 play. Lauren Broomhead added 15 points and Angela Ficcaro had 10. Bishop Verot (6-16) plays at Valrico Blooinmgdale on Saturday afternoon.

Mariner 68, Bonita Springs 22: D'Yanis Alvarez scored 20 points, Alexia Poposki 16 and Naomi Darrett 14 as the 16-4 Tritons dominated the Bull Sharks. Mariner plays at Ida Baker on Tuesday.

Cape Coral 55, Island Coast 17: Sierra Moore had 16 points, four steals and five assists before leaving the game with an injury early in the third quarter. Yarily Pacheco had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Seahawks (15-8, 7-0 District 5A-11) against Island Coast (11-7. 3-2). Cape is home against East Lee County on Monday, and the Gators host Cypress Lake on Tuesday.

Clewiston 57, Oasis 44: A 20-4 Tigers second quarter doomed the Sharks. Oasis (9-9) travels to Venice on Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Cape Coral 61, Island Coast 33: The Seahawks (6-11) dropped the Gators to 1-17. Island Coast plays at Estero on Monday. Cape Coral is at East Lee County the same night.

Evangelical Christian 52, Bishop Verot 43: ECS evened its record at 10-10 while dropping the Vikings to 11-9. Bishop Verot is home Wednesday against Community School of Naples.

North Fort Myers 81, East Lee County 55: Jeffrey Krum had a huge night for the Red Knights (6-13) with 32 points, including six 3-pointers. Atavious Weaver had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Shan'nell Welch scored 14 points and blocked three shots. Johnny Brown III scored 18 for the Jaguars (5-13). North is at LaBelle on Tuesday.

Thursday

Boys soccer

Mariner 6, Immokalee 0: Leo Perez added four more goals, giving him a season total to 52. Sean Paul Negron and Eddie Reyes also scored for the Tritons (18-4-1). Mariner's regular-season finale is Jan. 28 at home against Estero.

North Fort Myers 4, East Lee County 4 (tie): The Red Knghts (2-15-3) earned a draw behind goals by Noah Billhorn, Robert DaSilva, Brandon Bush and Lou Drivick. North is home today against Bishop Verot.

Island Coast 3, Dunbar 1: Tbe Gators (4-10-2) scored all three goals in the second half after the Tigers (2-12) led 1-0 at the break. Island Coast plays LaBelle on Friday at home.

Bishop Verot 2, Evangelical Christian 1: The Vikings improved to 5-8-2 with their win at ECS. Bishop Verot is at North Fort Myers on Friday.

Lehigh 5, Oasis 0: The Sharks finished the regular season (2-12-1). Next for Oasis is the District 3A-8 tournament, with a Jan. 30 game at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney.

Girls soccer

Bishop Verot 2, Evangelical Christian 1: Kendal Gargulia scored both goals for the Vikings (6-6-2) on assists by Gabby Tuffo and Kaylin Haataja. Ana Beach made nine saves in goal.

Dunbar 8, Island Coast 0: The Tigers (2-9-1) kept the Gators winless (0-15). Island Coast is home today against LaBelle.

Oasis 8, Lehigh 0: Delicia Ramos scored twice as the Sharks (9-4) in their regular-season finale. Oasis begins play in the District 3A-8 tournament Jan. 30 against Gateway Charter. The match will be played at Pelican Soccer Complex.

Boys basketball

Cypress Lake 68, Oasis 49: The 0-18 Sharks will seek their first win at home Monday against Donahue Academy.

Estero 71, North Fort Myers 60: North Fort Myers (4-13) fell to the Wildcats (5-12). The Red Knights are home today to play East Lee County.