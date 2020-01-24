Perez scores four more times, leads Mariner to 6-0 win

Thursday

Boys soccer

Mariner 6, Immokalee 0: Leo Perez added four more goals, giving him a season total to 52. Sean Paul Negron and Eddie Reyes also scored for the Tritons (18-4-1). Mariner's regular-season finale is Jan. 28 at home against Estero.

North Fort Myers 4, East Lee County 4 (tie): The Red Knghts (2-15-3) earned a draw behind goals by Noah Billhorn, Robert DaSilva, Brandon Bush and Lou Drivick. North is home today against Bishop Verot.

Island Coast 3, Dunbar 1: Tbe Gators (4-10-2) scored all three goals in the second half after the Tigers (2-12) led 1-0 at the break. Island Coast plays LaBelle on Friday at home.

Bishop Verot 2, Evangelical Christian 1: The Vikings improved to 5-8-2 with their win at ECS. Bishop Verot is at North Fort Myers on Friday.

Lehigh 5, Oasis 0: The Sharks finished the regular season (2-12-1). Next for Oasis is the District 3A-8 tournament, with a Jan. 30 game at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney.

Girls soccer

Bishop Verot 2, Evangelical Christian 1: Kendal Gargulia scored both goals for the Vikings (6-6-2) on assists by Gabby Tuffo and Kaylin Haataja. Ana Beach made nine saves in goal.

Dunbar 8, Island Coast 0: The Tigers (2-9-1) kept the Gators winless (0-15). Island Coast is home today against LaBelle.

Oasis 8, Lehigh 0: Delicia Ramos scored twice as the Sharks (9-4) in their regular-season finale. Oasis begins play in the District 3A-8 tournament Jan. 30 against Gateway Charter. The match will be played at Pelican Soccer Complex.

Boys basketball

Cypress Lake 68, Oasis 49: The 0-18 Sharks will seek their first win at home Monday against Donahue Academy.

Estero 71, North Fort Myers 60: North Fort Myers (4-13) fell to the Wildcats (5-12). The Red Knights are home today to play East Lee County.