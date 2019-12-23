Cape High girls finish 1-2 in She Got Game Classic

Sunday

Girls basketball

Winston-Salem (NC) Christian 53, Cape Coral 34: The Seahawks (7-5) lost the last of their three games in the She Got Game Classic in Charlotte, N.C. Savannah Lang scored 14 points and Yarily Pacheco 12 for Cape. Cape Coral will face Hollywood South Broward in the SUTS New Years Classic on Jan. 3 in Coral Springs.

Saturday

Girls basketball

Durham (NC) Academy 43, Cape Coral 41; Cape Coral 37, West Columbia (SC) Airport 35: The Seahawks split their first two games in the Charlotte (NC) She Got Game Classic. In Saturday's victory against Airport, Sierra Moore had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Haley Lang added eight points and eight re-bounds. Friday, Savanah Lang scored 15 points with five boards, Moore had another double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) with five assists, and Haley Lang also had 12 points. Cape Coral (7-5) wraps up She Got Game play Sunday against Winston-Salem (NC) Christian.

Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons 51, Bishop Verot 35: Addison Potts scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Catie Reszel had 10 points and five assists for the Vikings (2-7) on Friday. Bishop Verot plays a Tampa Bay Invitational game against Mount Washington (KY) Bullitt East on Dec. 27.

Boys basketball

Las Vegas (NV) Palo Verde 74, Bishop Verot 51; Milwaukie (OR) 65, Bishop Verot 44: The Vikings dropped a late Friday and an early Saturday game in the Tarkanian Classic: Bishop Verot, which was 1-2 in the tournament, faces St. Cloud on Jan. 3 in the New Year's Shootout at Lehigh.

Thursday

Girls soccer

Mariner 2, Canterbury 0: Destiny Gunby scored twice on assists by Gloria Quintanilla as the Tritons (7-4) blanked the Cougars (4-3-1). Lataya Simmons earned the shutout in goal, thanks in part to a defense led by Natalia Flores and Fabi Sigala. Mariner's next match is Jan. 8 at home against Barron Collier.

Ida Baker 2, Lehigh 0: Ida Baker (7-2-3) blanked the Lightning (5-4). The Bulldogs are home Jan. 7 against Bonita Springs.

Girls basketball

Barron Collier 50, Bishop Verot 47: Catie Reszel scored 21 points for the Vikings (2-6) and Addison Potts posted a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Bishop Verot faces Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons on Friday in a home contest.

Mariner 59, Lehigh 40: Freshman guard D'Yanis Jiminez scored 20 points and made three steals as the Tritons improved to 10-2 on the season. Senior forward Naomi Darrett had 18 points and four steals, and Alexia Poposki added 12 points and three rebounds. Mariner will play Jan. 2 against an undetermined opponent in the South Fort Myers New Year's Howl.

Boys soccer

Mariner 4, Canterbury 0: The Tritons won the battle of unbeatens, handing the Cougars (8-1) a shutout defeat. Leo Perez scored twice, and Esteban Orjuela and Sean Paul Negron had a goal each in the shutout. Mariner (11-0-1) travels to Kissimmee Osceola on Dec. 26.

Gateway Charter 4, Oasis 0: The Griffins (4-6-1, 1-0 District 3A-8) dropped the Sharks to 1-8, 0-2. Oasis is off until a Jan. 7 home match with Bishop Verot.

Lehigh 3, Ida Baker 2: Lehigh improved to 9-3-1 while dropping the Bulldogs to 2-12-2. Ida Baker travels to Bonita Springs on Jan. 7.

Boys basketball

Mariner 92, Lehigh 83: The Tritons (7-2) got the best of a shootout, rallying from a 44-41 deficit at halftime. Mariner dominated the second half 51-38 to drop Lehigh to 2-6. The Tritons face Lemon Bay in the Ryon D. Provencher Shootout on Dec. 27.

Pasadena (CA) Maranatha 49, Bishop Verot 37: The Vikings fell into the consolation bracket of the Premier Division of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Bishop Verot (6-2) faces Las Vegas Palo Verde (6-1) at 10:40 p.m. today.